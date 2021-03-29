Australian PM reshuffles cabinet amid poll slump

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison reshuffled his Cabinet on Monday as he sought to repair his standing following a series of damaging allegations about the mistreatment of female lawmakers and staff.

This includes removing the country's top law officer, Christian Porter, as attorney general.

Porter has been the subject of a historical rape allegation, which he strongly denies.

In March, the police said there was insufficient evidence to investigate the alleged rape, as the accuser was no longer alive.

He will now have a record seven female lawmakers in his Cabinet.

Morrison has sought to regain voter support, after facing an outpouring of public anger over his response to the allegations: "I think, with a fresh lens, and a fresh lens in particular to achieving the outcomes, the results, that we all want for Australian women right across the country." He also moved another lawmaker, Defence Minister Linda Reynolds, who was criticised for her handling of an allegation of rape by a member of her staff two years ago.

Earlier this month, tens of thousands of women protested outside parliament and around Australia, calling for gender equality and justice for victims of sexual assault.

Morrison's government trails opposition Labor on a two-party preferred basis, by 52-48.