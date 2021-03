Fitness enthusiasts put through their paces as lockdown eases

Fitness enthusiasts in Rothwell, near Leeds, were among those enjoying the resumption of organised sports in England on March 29, as the country's Covid-19 lockdown was eased.Organised sports and outdoor gatherings of up to six people, or two households, are now allowed in England.

Ministers have warned people to remain cautious, as thousands of new Covid-19 cases are still diagnosed each day.