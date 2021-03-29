Mom to Mom - Easter Baskets GMK 032921

Our Mom to Mom, Mandy Williamson, shows us how to create budget friendly Easter baskets.

C1 3 teens.

These diy easter baskets are easy on the budget.super easy if you're needing a last second idea and it's kid approved.

Veryeasy to make this.

So basically, what you want to do is go to the store and getthe movie theater cotton candy, any kind of you think your child would like.four boxes is all you need.

Then you need some nerds on a rope so we can createa little handle.

Obviously we need some grass, some fun eggs, and cut out apiece of cardboard.

Now, we'll start to put it together.

First, you wantto take your hot glue gun and glue all four candy boxes together to make asquare.

Then you're going to cut your cardboard piece to fit the bottom of thecandy boxes, hot glue that on.

Next, glue the ends of the nerd ropes to kind ofmake a handle, one to each side.

So let it dry.

Once you've let it sit there for a few minutes, thenyou can stuff it with your easter grass.

Then take the eggs that you have, putany kind of candy in it that you like.

And then you have a nice diy easterbasket for your teens.

So if you're in a pinch or you need a more budgetfriendly idea, hopefully this one works out well for you.

And i know your kidsare going to love it.

If you happen to have some ideas, we'd love for you toshare them on our facebook page and we'll see you on the next mom to mom.

