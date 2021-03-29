Goforth Lawsuit 3/29/2021

A Wisconsin based Company is suing Representative Goforth over taxes and a threat to evict them.

Goforth lawsuit.jpg new this morning--- a wisconsin based company doing business in jackson and clay counies is suing representative robert goforth.

The lawsuit states the two companies lease property he owns.

The company claimes goforth never quoted them a specific amount to pay for annual property taxes and insurance.

It goes on to say he threatened to evict them..even though the company was ready and willing to pay.

The lawsuit says the company will face thousand of dollars in financial damages if evicted.

It is seeking 75- thousand in compensatory damages...among other things.

