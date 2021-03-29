Money Mondays Finley Alexander | Morning Blend

A way.

Right?

Well, what hfour wills?

That was the cgreat Aretha Franklin.

AndWhile they could be causinher family to talk about tin our friend Kyle WingfiePhilly Alexander Wealth Mahave you been?

I've been dwe're still we're still dethe whole pandemic.

But itwe're gonna you know, I ththat may not be normal.

Hayour will.

Okay.

Four willover planning in a positivtragedy.

Uh, she transitiobeyond, but before that walet's just be clear up a wyou out of legal contest aAnd what you're seeing witthere that somewhere downone showed up.

And so therability and conjecture andis costing the estate monedo people need to know?

Sotheir heirs?

Do you have tis done and notarized andWhat do people need to knoI put out something calledPlanning Guide, and so thafamily alexander dot com.point here, wills are goodlike a wish.

I mean, it'ssaying, Hey, this is whatwhen I'm gone, so and so gBut that doesn't keep youProbate is just means thisprocess of getting the decthe living.

Now in that prits very public and peopleknow about it and they canwoodwork like you're seeincontesting things and sayiIsn't that that's inaccurato everybody's hiring attocosting money that shouldnSo, yeah, Kyle, you know,you know, we're using AretI think there's sometimesthat people are like, OK,Franklin.

You know, we talbefore we get started.

ThaWhy is it that everybody nestate planning and not jusuper famous and have starYeah, I think the first thyour point estate planninghave tendency to default tor I'm not rich.

That's fothey might know what it isabout a state.

Federal estplanning is really just thso that if your excuse meuh, no longer hear what yowill happen.

And so, in mabe a will.

There should beand advanced healthcare diyou've named someone yourand your financial agent,you trust that can make deand either one of those arthe path, incapacitated anidea should I hit a trusteThere's so many differentBut everybody should get tfigured out okay to reallybefore we run out of timeI know each state can callExecutive personal represeis it to have that personsomething the core automatyour it's your money.

It'sthe person and and clear ulike, Hey, you know, if some, I'm gonna name you thetricks or the personal repestate to help mitigate itto Kyle.

If you do want topeople think, Oh, I can juon this.

Post it note herego through the whole procea signed and notarized toyour will that the court wI'm not an attorney.

But Ithat and use a lawyer to mand filed with the court,it, but it's gonna get drogonna be like, Nope, Thisagain, there's so many pieto this, I'm glad you've pbecause I know from a finagood to have someone likethank you for this, Kyle.Will you come back next weto talk more about this?

I