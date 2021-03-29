Tech Byte - Apps To Help You Celebrate Easter

Let's look at how tech can help you celebrate.

Some traditions may still be a little different this year, because of the pandemic.

I'm emily cassulo, and this is tech byte.

You can do that with the call easter bunny voicemail app.

With it, you can call and talk to him, or leave a voice message.

The easter bunny even responds to texts too!

The app is also great for encouraging good behavior.

You press 1 if your kids have been good, or 2 if they've been bad.

Unfortunately, there aren't as many egg hunts this year.

If you don't want to put on your own - it can be expensive and a lot of work - then download the "easter egg hunt - find hidden eggs and fill your basket for kids" app.

Yeah, i know it's a long name.

Keep it simple, and just search "easter egg hunt" in your phone's app store.

It's a fun free game your kid - or even you - can play on your phone.

Collect as many eggs as you can, and drag them into your basket.

The cool thing is, you'll never have the same game twice.

You can still paint easter eggs this year without all of the mess, and having to buy all of the supplies.

The easter egg 3d app lets you paint one right on your phone.

There are a ton of fun, colorful patterns you can do.

It's even relaxing!

Whether you plan to attend a church service in person, or just watch one online, you'll want to have the bible app.

Even if you do have an actual bible, using the app is super easy to look up verses.

You also have access to many translations of it, without lugging around a bunch of books.

Plus, you'll never have to worry about leaving your bible at home.

It'll always be with you.

Emily cassulo / tech byte want a kid friendly version of the app?

The bible app for kids brings the bible to life with interactive adventures and animations.

It helps kids explore the big stories of the bible, so they can truly understand why so many celebrate easter.

I'm emily cassulo, and that's this week's tech