Kristin Filer gives us ways to help combat seasonal allergies

Are in full bloom.

Newswath 12s adam shumes spoke with kristen filer on how to combat you runny nose this spring.

Spring means blooming trees and flowers, but americans have been seeing a higher than average paul in levels in recent years, leading one in six americans suffer from seasonal allergies.

Joining us now to talk about the best ways to deal with seasonal allergies is providence as christian filers.

So good morning.

So what's the best way to deal with those seasonal allergies.

The top two ways are to avoid them or to treat them so over the counter allergy medications, really great for seasonal allergies.

They help control that, that immune system response when the immune system, um, feels that there's a ford invader like pollen, it releases all these chemicals to help fight thinking.

It's, you know, some kind of infection or, or foreign body invasion.

So it releases chemicals, which cause that that runny nose, the watery eyes, the skin reactions, nasal congestion, all that stuff.

So allergy medications can help control that response.

Um, you know, the over-the-counter ones now, which one is the best.

Ask anyone on the street who has seasonal allergies.

And they'll tell you the best one is a completely different one than the other person said.

So it's really up to you.

I know myself, ve tried four different ones fore i found one arllyrked the s of kind of allergy typedicatioe are also really good for helping control the symptoms. and then you can also talk to your doctor and things about like allergy shots or immunotherapy.

This is where they will, um, introduce a tiny amount of the allergen by giving you a shot and it helps trigger the symptoms. and then you end up building a tolerance to these allergies and then hopefully your symptoms. diminish or at least get, um, a little bit more, man.

The other thing too, that you can do are nasal sprays.

So those are really, really helpful.

And they're so simple.

Um, you know, like neti pots or i've seen a lot of really good, great nasal sprays over the counter that you can just buy that are saline sprays because the two ways that we get these allergens are we breathe them in and we get them on our skin.

So if you can, um, help wash out your, your nasal passages, that'll make a really big difference after coming inside.

And then of course avoiding the outdoors, you know, uh, if you can, paul and.com will be your best friend.

I know there's a lot of websites out there that work really good, but that's one that i tend to bookmark on my phone.

It will tell you the forecast of the pollen count that day and by hours.

So you can tell when should i go outside and mow the lawn?

When should i go on that hike this week?

And it'll tell you how high the pollen is for that particular time.

So avoiding the outdoors on days d the pollen count ihhrose dry e cause it helps kind of wash some of that pollen.

Um, anden .

Ry's still out on whether ort tt you can try a regulasgicalsk thd because paulo particles are