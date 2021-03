Adam Levine Jokes Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton ‘Can’t Afford’ To Have Him Play Their Wedding

With Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's highly anticipated nuptials on the way, Adam Levine jokes the couple "can't afford" to have him play at their big day.

Plus, we're taking a look back at other celebrities who have offered up their talents at the wedding, including Miley Cyrus.