Visa to Allow Payment Settlements Using Cryptocurrency

Visa to Allow Payment Settlements Using Cryptocurrency.

On March 29, Visa said it will permit the use of USD Coin (USDC) to settle transactions.

The pilot program was launched with Crypto.com.

Visa intends to offer more partners the option later this year.

We see increasing demand from consumers across the world to be able to access, hold and use digital currencies.., Cuy Sheffield, head of crypto at Visa, via statement.

... and we’re seeing demand from our clients to be able to build products that provide that access for consumers, Cuy Sheffield, head of crypto at Visa, via statement.

The move allows Visa to use the Ethereum blockchain to settle transactions without first converting digital coin into traditional currency.