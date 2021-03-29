Dr. Birx Says Trump’s Dysfunctional Response to the Pandemic Caused Needless Deaths

Dr. Deborah Birx, coronavirus response coordinator for former President Donald Trump, was featured in a CNN documentary broadcast on Sunday night.

The documentary covered the United States’ initial response to COVID-19.

Dr. Birx, when pressed by host Sanjay Gupta, acknowledged that better coordination by the White House could have prevented hundreds of thousands of deaths.

She said the administration had “an excuse” for the original surge, but that the others could have been “decreased substantially.”.

I look at it this way ― the first time we have an excuse … There were about 100,000 deaths that came from that original surge.

All of the rest of them, in my mind, could have been mitigated or decreased substantially, Dr. Deborah Birx, via Huffpost.

She later added in the interview that the federal government failed to “provide consistent messaging.” .

The federal government did not provide consistent messaging to the American people and that is fault number one, Dr. Deborah Birx, via Huffpost.

Gupta later asked Dr. Birx whether she was ever threatened or censored from speaking about COVID-19.

Dr. Birx said she received a “very uncomfortable” call from Trump after appearing on CNN last August.

My understanding was I could not be national because the president might see it.

, Dr. Deborah Birx, via Huffpost