Gillibrand proposes JOBS Act

Kirsten Gillibrand has introduced the JOBS Act in an effort to help train workers in certain fields through grants.

Businesses that want to open but don't have a workforce.

U-s senator kirsten gillibrand is proposing the jobs act.

Jobs stands for "jumpstart our businesses by supporting students".

She wants to make "pell" grants available to people who need to enroll in a jobs program to learn a new set of skills.

Right now, pell grants are only for those who are logging 600 hours for at least 15 weeks.

Most job training programs don't meet those requirements.

Gillibrand says eight in ten jobs require some form of education or training beyond high school.

2:25 we need to go to local businesses and industries and figure out what skills are needed and what they're lookg fornd then conct those workers to the training programs so they can learn those skilled easily.

That will help us build a pipeline of talent ready to meet the challenges and opportunities of the moment and of the future 3:47 gillibrand mentioned healthcare, manufacturing and construction - specifically.

Time for a first look at the forecast.

Here's chief meteologist