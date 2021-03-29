The Wildflower & Nature Festival is returning April 3, 2021 at the Feather River Recreation and Park District.

Victoria anton joins us from the feather river recreation and park district with what you need to know.

The feather river recreation and park district cares about the safety of butte county and is taking actions to limit the spread of the coronavirus (covid-19).

We are excited for the return of the annual wildflower and nature festival, with covid modifications, including appropriate booth distancing, face masks, and extra handwashing stations throughout the site.

The festival is free admission and offers fun for all ages.

Walk through beautiful riverbend park while shopping handmade products from local businesses, visit the farmers market loop for fresh spring produce and complete your visit by enjoying one-of-kind meal creations in the food truck alley.

Kids crafts and educational materials will be provided by local resource agencies, and more!

The forebay aquatic center will also be hosting a kayak float down the feather river during