The Prince of Egypt Movie Clip - Smiting the First Born

The Prince of Egypt Movie Clip - Smiting the First Born - God visits his final, most terrible plague upon Egypt.

Plot synopsis: In this animated retelling of the Book of Exodus, Egyptian Prince Moses (Val Kilmer), upon discovering his roots as a Jewish slave, embarks on a quest to free his people from bondage.

When his plea is denied by his brother Rameses (Ralph Fiennes), the new pharaoh, a series of horrific plagues strike Egypt.

Moses finally leads the Israelites to freedom by parting the Red Sea and drowning the Egyptian army.

God then gives Moses the Ten Commandments, a list of rules for his people to live by.

Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Val Kilmer