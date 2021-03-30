Vietnam War veterans honored in Red Bluff

The American Legion and many others came together Monday to honor those who served in the Vietnam War.

Today - people gathered in red bluff to honor those who served in the vietnam war.

The american legion and many others coming together on the anniversary of the day the vietnam war offically ended.

Natural sound the service included a moment of silence honoring those who died..

War veterans who were at today's gathering shared why today is so important to them.

Extremely proud when you see the people come out that you served during that period of time because there are so many young people today that don't even know what the vietnam war isand it makes you proud when you can see people come out and still salute the flag.

On march 29th, 1973...the last american combat troops withdrew from then-south vietnam, and the remaining u-s prisoners of war were released.

More than 58- thousand u-s servicemen and women died in vietnam during the war.

The american legion in red bluff hopes to have its next service on memorial day.