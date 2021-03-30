WOODSON BACK AT IU

Hello and welcome back.

Mike woodson arrived on campus in bloomington, indiana back in 1976.

In his four years playing for iu, he became a fan favorite and one of the best to ever where the cream and crimson.

Today, he dawned those colors once again.

Indiana athletic director scott dolson introduced mike woodson as the new head coach of indiana university men's basketball earlier today.

Woodson becomes the 30th head coach in program history.

He's spent the last 25 years coaching in the nba including two stints as a head coach; once with the atlanta hawks and once with the new york knicks.

It's clear to all who watched the press conference that both woodson and dolson are excited for the future of indiana men's basketball.

<in the first meeting with mike, you know i talked about it earlier, it was just clear that our priorities that i identify and the vision for the program, he got it.

There was an immediate connection with us.

For me, this is a complete circle.

I've done pretty much everything i've wanted to do in basketball.

It's been a nice run in the nba, but to be able to circle back and come back home and coach indiana university basketball means a great deal to me.

I never dreamt this would ever happen to me, but...i'm here.>