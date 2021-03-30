High School Softball: St. Patrick vs. Pass Christian

Pitchers.- - - in the high school ranks... st.- patrick softball hosting- pass christian... in a- non-district game.- lady irish young, this season..- just one senior... no juniors..- and - here's one of the freshmen... - allee bennett... one strikeout- swinging... and two strikeouts- swinging, in the top of the - first - inning... all smiles on the way- back to the dugout... good- start for st.

Pat.- but the lady pirates would- eventually re-arrange the - scoreboard, in the top of the - second... as callie wilson- puts the ball in play... and- scores jaylen northrop, from- third base... 1-nothing pass...- and how about some love for - the student section, out in - right field... what's up guys.- top third now... bases loaded..- nobody out... lady irish trying- to limit the damage... marin- beeson hot shot... bennett- with the cat-like reflexes... - - now one away.

But eventually...- the visitors break through... - lanae dedeaux - smokes that one to center...- - - oopsies... five-hole in center- field... that was already gonna- score two... as allison arnoult- makes her way to the dish... bu- now katie peranich is - running hard behind her...- bases-clearing rip... dedeaux - all - the way to third... but she get- stranded there.

- now remember that lone senior i- was talking about... chandler - wheeler... wheels up... see ya- ball... over the fence, to- deep right-center... that's a - two-run blast... st.

Patrick- right - back in it... down just 4-2.- but in the end... lady pirates- just too much with the bats...- as- they take this one, on the- road... by the