A group of dogs interrupted a street prayer session in Varanasi, northern India, with their constant howling.
Group of dogs interrupt street prayer session in India with their howling
Footage filmed on March 30 shows a trio of dogs continuously howl in tune with a devotee singing into a microphone.
The locals claim the dogs arrive every day at the prayer area and join the singing when the session is concluding.