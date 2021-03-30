Skip to main content
Group of dogs interrupt street prayer session in India with their howling

A group of dogs interrupted a street prayer session in Varanasi, northern India, with their constant howling.

Footage filmed on March 30 shows a trio of dogs continuously howl in tune with a devotee singing into a microphone.

The locals claim the dogs arrive every day at the prayer area and join the singing when the session is concluding.

