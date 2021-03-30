The animals living in the Circus Roma Dola, located in the municipality of Arjona, southern Spain, are living in bad conditions.

This is the circus from Hell where animals are reportedly dying and suffering from numerous health conditions after it fired all its employees due to the COVID-19 lockdown.The circus Roma Dola is currently located in the municipality of Arjona in the southern Spanish province of Jaen where they were working when the first lockdown happened a year ago and it had to halt activity.(PACMA/Real Press)