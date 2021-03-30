Rare footage of two male pandas battling it out for a mate in north China

Two male pandas were captured battling it out for a mate in north China.

The rare scene, filmed in Foping County in Shaanxi Province on March 26, shows two wild male pandas fighting intensely over a female panada sitting in a nearby tree.

According to a patrol worker at Giant Panda National Park named He Yiwen, he and his workmates heard the noise and found five pandas in the mating area.

They were there for over three hours to observe and film the pandas but they finally left as they did not want to disturb them.

It was the first time that wild male pandas were recorded fighting for a mate at the national park.

The video was provided by local media with permission.