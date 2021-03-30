CBSN Minnesota’s Morning Update: March 30

Good morning!
COVID vaccine eligibility has expanded to those 16 years of age and older in MN, so we’re asking: Are you trying to find a vaccine appointment today?
Any tips and tricks on finding one?
WCCO 4 News - March 30, 2021
Good morning!
COVID vaccine eligibility has expanded to those 16 years of age and older in MN, so we’re asking: Are you trying to find a vaccine appointment today?
Any tips and tricks on finding one?
WCCO 4 News - March 30, 2021
Good morning! It’s time for the latest weather/news. An Australian airline is offering “mystery flights” where the..
Good morning! March Madness is really living up to its name this year with busted brackets everywhere. So, we want to know: Was..