Fireball debris from Falcon 9 rocket falls over Oregon night sky

The second stage booster from a Falcon 9 rocket reenters the Earth's atmosphere in this jaw-dropping footage.
The rocket broke into many pieces burning up together, creating those multiple streaks of light.
@thebrotherman
The mysterious bright lights streaking across the Pacific Northwest’s night sky on Thursday were not planes or meteors, but..
Residents in Seattle saw bright streaks flying across the sky on Thursday night (March 25) as SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket burned up..