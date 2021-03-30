What you need to know: March 30

Here's what you need to know to start your day on Tuesday, March 30.

Need to know to start your day.

Everyone over the age of 16 and lives or works in butte countyis now elligible to get the vaccine..

Since butte county is ahead of the state - if you book an appointment through "my turn," click on the 65 to 74 age group and then when it asks for your personal info then put your real birthdate.

Go to action news now dot com slash links to sign up.

Paradise community vaccination clinics are now available by appointment only at adventist health on skyway.

There are six dates available in march and april..

You can schedule both doses -- just go to action news now dot com slash links.

Happening today ..

Former paradise vice- mayor mike zuccolillo is scheduled for a preliminary hearing... on felony charges.

He's accused of contacting a minor with intent to have sex, distributing harmful matter, and trying to meet a minor for lewd purposes.

Zuccolillo was arrested last april.

Prosecutors say he thought he was corresponding with a 16 year old girl, but it was actually an officer.### new- this morning...our state's leaders are asking for full-time federal wildfire protection.

In a letter to the departments of agriculture and the interior - senator dianne feinstein and senator alex padilla requested that seasonal federal firefighter positions be made*permanen*.

They point to the now almost year- round fire season in california and across the west.### happening today - the paskenta band of nomlaki indians set to open its newly expanded clinic in red bluff.

The expanded clinic will include additional specialty services for the local community while providing space for three primary car providers and a gynecology specialist.

The ribbon cutting begins at 2 p-m with opening remarks and several speakers.### the trial of former minneapolis police officer derek chauvin is set to continue today..

Both sides issued opening statements monday..

The prosecutor says chauvin "used excessive and unreasonable force" against floyd... while chauvin's defense suggested drugs lead to floyd's death.

Chauvin faces three charges, including second-degree murder, for the