Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Top 10 Times Video Game Streamers Got What They Deserved

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 08:54s 0 shares 1 views
Top 10 Times Video Game Streamers Got What They Deserved
Top 10 Times Video Game Streamers Got What They Deserved

Whether it happened while streaming or off camera, all of these gamers ended up suffering the consequences of their actions.

Unfortunately, not every streamer is a pleasant person to be around, and the several that have tried putting on a nice face have been caught doing and saying some pretty heinous things.

Whether it happened while streaming or off camera, all of these gamers ended up suffering the consequences of their actions.

Unfortunately, not every streamer is a pleasant person to be around, and the several that have tried putting on a nice face have been caught doing and saying some pretty heinous things.

Our countdown includes Carl Riemer, Felix “xQc” Lengyel, T-TIME, LegendaryLea, InvaderVie and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage