Amazon Union Vote Enters Final Count

The historic vote, which will determine whether to form a union at Amazon’s Bessemer, Alabama fulfillment center, is now under review.

The official count is not set to start until later this week after the ballots have been verified by both Amazon and the union.

Amazon has fought off many efforts made by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union .

To become the first ever to organize at one of the e-commerce giant’s facilities in the United States.

The online retailer has been urging employees to vote against forming a union, fearing a rise in organizing efforts.

We believe we have opened the door to more organizing around the country.

, RWDSU president Stuart Appelbaum