Darnella Frazier, Who Took Facebook Video, Testifies In Chauvin Trial
Darnella Frazier, Who Took Facebook Video, Testifies In Chauvin Trial

Her testimony is audio only, as she was a minor last summer and is one of four young witnesses who judge Cahill wanted to make more comfortable, Christiane Cordero reports (4:47).

WCCO 4 News At Noon - March 30, 2021