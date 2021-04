Elle King Opens Up About Infertility Battle, Duet With Miranda Lambert

Elle King and her fiancé Dan Tooker are expecting their rainbow baby after suffering two miscarriages.

While speaking with ET Canada's Keshia Chante, the "Ex's & Oh's" singer candidly opens up about her infertility battle and hopes her story will help others who are struggling.

Plus, King shares what it was like working with country superstar Miranda Lambert on their catchy new anthem "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)".