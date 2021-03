Volunteers draw hearts in touching tribute for 127,000 COVID victims in London Newsflare STUDIO Credit: Duration: 02:10s 30 Mar 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Volunteers draw hearts in touching tribute for 127,000 COVID victims in London Volunteers continue to work on the National Covid Memorial Wall to commemorate each one of the UK's 127,000 COVID deaths during the course of the pandemic in London on March 30.

