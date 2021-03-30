Health care workers recognized on National Doctors Day

Any time.

The deadly covid-19 pandemic is taking a huge toll on all of us.

That makes this year's "national doctor's day" more meaningful than ever before.

Waay 31's bridget divers talked to the president-elect of alabama's state medical association about dealing with covid over the past year.

Doctor aruna arora of huntsville urges people to keep up preventative measures when it comes to covid 19.

Doctor arora says the safety guidelines are familiar to all of uswaring a mask and social distancing.

She says it takes a team effort to fight this virus.

And she says appreciation from the public on days like national doctors day goes a long way to boost morale for the men and women on the frontlines of this pandemic.

"doctor's day is really you know a wonderful day to call your doctor and to appreciate them, to let them know how significant of a roll they have in your life to make you healthy, to make our community healthy."

National doctor's day was created by george w.

Bush back in 1991.

Arora says doctors then and now appreciate being recognized for all they sacrifice.

Live in huntsville, bridget divers, waay-31 news.