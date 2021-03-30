BTS Releases Statement Condemning Anti-Asian Racism

BTS Releases Statement Condemning Anti-Asian Racism.

BTS has spoken out against anti-Asian racism in light of rising violence against AAPI in the United States.

.

They released a statement to Twitter on Tuesday, saying they feel “grief and anger” over the influx of hate.

What is happening right now cannot be dissociated from our identity as Asians … We stand against racial discrimination.

We condemn violence, BTS, via Twitter.

The K-pop group went on to recount their own experiences with anti-Asian racism.

.

We have endured expletives without reason and were mocked for the way we look.

We were even asked why Asians spoke in English, BTS, via Twitter.

They called their experiences painful, but “inconsequential” compared to recent events.

Our own experiences are inconsequential compared to the events that have occurred over the past few weeks.

But these experiences were enough to make us feel powerless and chip away at our self-esteem, BTS, via Twitter.

BTS ended their statement by calling for everyone to “stand together.”.

You I and we all have the right to be respected.

We will stand together.

, BTS, via Twitter