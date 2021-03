The first COVID patient to be put on a ventilator in Bakersfield tells her story a year later

A YEAR AGO, MONDAY LISA MUNDYWAS PLACED ON AVENTILATOR DUE TO COVIDCOMPLICATIONS RIGHT HERE AT THEBAKERSFIELD HEART HOSPITAL..MUNDY SAYS DOCTORS TOLDHER IT'S A MIRACLE SHE IS ALIVEAND CAN SHARE HERSTORY- NOW THAT SHE'S RECOVERED,WE'RE HEARINGABOUT HER NEAR-DEATH EXPERIENCEFOR THE FIRST TIME,AS HER FIGHT AGAINST THIS VIRUSISN'T OVER YWHEN THEY WERE LOADING ME IN THEAMBULANCE, AND I GAVE HER I LOVEYOU SIGN, AND I YELLED AT HER IWILL BE BACK-BECAUSE I KNEW SHE WAS SOSCARED, AND SHE THOUGHT THAT WASGOING TO BE THELAST TIME SHE WOULD SEE ME- ANDNO MOM WANTS THEIR BABY TO THINKTHAT- 41-YEAR-OLD BAKERSFIELDNATIVE LISA MUNDY RECALLSTHE LAST MOMENTS WITH HERDAUGHTER BEFORE SHE WASHOSPITALIZED FOR 30 DAYS, AFTERTESTING POSITIVE FOR COVID INMARCH OF 2020.

SHE SHARES SHEDOES HAVE UNDERLYINGHEALTH CONDITIONS BUT NEVERTHOUGHT COVID WOULDIMPACT HER AS MUCH AS IT DID.I WAS SO WORRIED THAT I WOULD BESOMEDICATED I WOULDN'T BE ABLE TOFIGHT AND NOT KNOW WHAT WASGOING ON.AND I REALLY DIDN'T.

I HAVE NORECOLLECTION OF BEINGVENTILATED.

IDON'T REMEMBER GETTING BADENOUGH NEEDING TO BE VENTILATED-I JUSTREMEMBER TELLING MY MOM I WASN'TAFRAID TO DIE.MUNDY SAYS HER HEALTH WENTDOWNHILL IN A MATTER OF NINEDAYS BEFORE SHE BECAME THE FIRSTCOVID PATIENT AT THEBAKERSFIELD HEART HOSPITAL TO BEPLACED ON A VENTILATOR,WHICH LASTED FOR 21 DAYS.MUNDY SAYS THAT RECOVERYWOULDN'T COME EASY AFTERCOMING OFF THE VENTILATOR ANDSAYS SHE STILL NOT BACK TONORMAL.I WOULD SAY YES I AM A LONGHAULER-BUT ITHINK I WOULD BE A LONG HAULERWHETHER I WAS AS SICK AS I WASORNOW.

BECAUSE I PREDISPOSED IHAVE AN AUTOIMMUNE DISEASE..

IHAVERHEUMATOID ARTHRITISMUNDAY SAYS SHE HAD TO RELEARNHER MOTOR SKILLS, SUCH ASHOW TO EAT, BUT SHE'S HAPPY TOBE ALIVE, AND SHE OWES WHAT SHECALLS HER NEW LIFE, THANKS TOTHE PRAYERS FROM TCOMMUNITY."I THINK THAT I THINK THAT I AMTHEPRODUCT OF THOSE PRAYERS RATHERTHAN THOSE THOUGHTS, AND AS MYCARDIOLOGIST SAID, MY BEST LIFESTARTS NOW."MUNDY ALSO SAYS EVERYDAY SHEMAKES AN EFFORT TO CONNECT WITHOTHER COVID SURVIVORS..

WHO MAYBE BATTLING THIS DEADLYDISEASE ONLINE..

