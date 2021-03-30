Bibb County School district will hold graduation ceremonies

High school graduation plans released for the Jackson County School District
As more school districts on the Coast are announcing their graduation plans for the class of 2021, some guidelines have changed for..
The bibb county school district will hold in-person graduation at the macon coliseum this year.
That's after the school district decided to make last year's graduations an online-only event because of the pandemic.
Graduation will look different.
Only five members of each family will be allowed to attend, masks will be required, and social distancing will be enforced.
Overall, school district leaders say they are excited to get together to celebrate students' at this milestone event.
It's a once in a lifetime event, we are very unfortunate that we couldn't make that happen last year, but very happy for the c1 3 b13 seniors this year with giving them the opportunity for an in person graduation.
Although graduation will go on as planned, another important event
GRADUATING HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS IN LEXINGTON.. WILL GET A CHANCE TO WALK ACROSS THE STAGE AT RUPP ARENA THIS YEAR.