Wrigley Field To Be A Mass Vaccination Site

The city of Chicago announced Thursday that part of Wrigley Field will be used for a mass COVID vaccination site.
Gallagher Way, just to the west of the ballpark, will be turned into a clinic.
CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.
The city of Chicago announced Thursday that part of Wrigley Field will be used for a mass COVID vaccination site.
Gallagher Way, just to the west of the ballpark, will be turned into a clinic.
CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.
The mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic officially opens at Ford Field on Wednesday morning with the ability to give about 6,000 shots..
The home of the Mets has been transformed into a mass vaccination site, but some are finding opening day frustrating; CBS2's..