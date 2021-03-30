Free hams for families in need

Hy?

"*vee... hormel... and a whole lotta ham.

The two companies are teaming up with first responders in rochester to hand out 300 hams ahead of easter.

Kimt news three's anthony monzon joins us live from the roy watson youth sports complex where the giveaway is taking place.

Anthony?

Yeah katie and george... unfortunately the free hams are all gone here in rochester... but just an hour ago cars were lining up around the block for a chance to pop open their trunks and allow a local first responder to safely place a ham in their back seat.

This is part of hy?

"*vee's fourth annual hams for the holidays campaign... which will see the grocery store chain hand out 5000 hormel hams across its eight?

"*state region.

Hy?

"*ve says 2020 was no?

"*doubt one of the toughest years we've ever faced and many people are still struggling with food insecurity.

Chad hartogh of rochester hy?

"*vee adds he hops these hams can relieve some stress that comes with planning for a "for those that'll take advantage of this opportunity, it's one less thing on the list and a nice way to help out around the holidays, which can sometimes be fun times, but sometimes be challenging or stressful times.

And so if this alleviates a little bit of that, that's why we're doing it."

And hartogh adds making this event happen with the help of first responders really makes this a true community event.

Live in rochester... anthony monzon... thank you anthony.

Hormel says it's honored to work with hy?

*- vee to make such a substantial contribution