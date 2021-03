Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley remembered as hard-working, charismatic family man, officer

Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley was a devout Catholic, a former IT professional who became a police officer after the death of a friend, a kind and funny man who loved board games, loved helping solve other people’s problems, flying drones, and Star Wars.

And above all, Talley was a loving son, husband and father to seven children who was their “unsung hero,” those who knew him said at a memorial service Tuesday in Boulder.