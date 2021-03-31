FAMILY MOURNS THE LOSS OF YREKA COUPLE

Children.

Newswatch 12's adam schumes spoke to a family member and has the full story.

Its never easy losing someone you love jessica's birthday was last week and it was their annual trip up the coast.

It's one of their favorite places to be.

Especially when 5 children are now left without their parents the first thing that went through my mind is there's no way that it's real and that are we sure that this was even something that could happen.

And how could something like that happen?

How does a tree just fall onto a car?

Jessica and jake woodruff were killed after tree fell on top of their car while driving on us-199 thursday.

Well myself, my sister and, and my cousin, rachel, we all just decided that, you know, from here on out, this is when our family just sticks together and we do whatever we can for these children.

What do you remember most about jessica and jake?

They were so fun.

They, uh, always loved to have a good time.

They're happy people.

They loved their kids and they loved their family and they love their friends.

Like they were family.

Now as families do - they stick together and make sure one another is taken care of you know, raising children is, is not inexpensive.

And for them to have their lives towards sort of, um, completely rocked this way.

And now they have the responsibility to, to look after the little ones we knew it was going to be an incredibly difficult position that they were in.

And that's what we decided to do, uh, by starting the go fund me.

5 kids ages 8 to 24 now learning to live life through one another i think that they're going to find strengths within each other.

They're going to look out for each other and, you know, just the generosity of so many