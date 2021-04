NCIS S18E11 Gut Punch

NCIS 18x11 "Gut Punch" Season 18 Episode 11 Promo Trailer HD - Vance assigns McGee, Torres and Bishop to COVID compliance duty at a foreign affairs summit, where they discover a link to another NCIS team’s murder case, on NCIS, Tuesday, April 6th on CBS.

Rocky Carroll directed the episode.

Pam Dawber guest stars as investigative journalist Marcie Warren.