11pm Kindergarten Spending Plan 03.31.2021

Have also passed a last-minute spending plan to pump money into full-day kindergarten and pay off unemployment insurance debts.

The proposal winning final passage includes $140 million in state funds for full-day kindergarten.

It also includes $575 million in federal pandemic aid to repay a federal loan that kept the state's unemployment insurance program afloat.

Another spending plan winning final passage tonight would allocate $250 million for a water and wastewater grant program.