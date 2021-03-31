RPS outlines detailed timeline in search for interim superintendent

The school district is accepting applications for the position through April 26th.

The search for an interim superintenden t at rochester public schools is heating up.

The district is working to replace superintenden t michael munoz ?

"* whose resignation will go into effect this summer.

Community stakeholders will be able to fill out a survey on what they'd like to see in an interim superintenden t from april 2nd through 12th.

Meanwhile applications for the position will be accepted through april 26th.

The school board will then choose finalists by may 7th... before conducting public interviews on may 11th.

The interviews will likely be live?

"*streamed... and could involve a group of community stakeholders providing feedback to the board.

The district would then negotiate a contract with their preferred candidate... and vote on whether to approve it at their may 18th meeting.

Barb dorn of the minnesota school board association says establishing this timeline is an important "this is always the stickiest part, is getting the timeline outlined, because everything is dependent upon everything else.

And when you add board member's schedules into it, not only as individuals and your personal lives but professionally, it's a very busy time of year for school boards and administration s."

And we did get some insight into some of the qualities the board wants to see from interim superintenden t candidates.

Those include leadership ?

"* equity ?

"* un* and collaboration.

A majority also feel prior superintenden t experience is important.

During today's meeting... the school board also decided the interim superintenden t will be eligible to apply for the regular superintenden t position after their tenure... though they'd still have to go through the full selection process.

The interim superintenden t will take over for superintenden