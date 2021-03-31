Macon man arrested in connection to 2004 homicide

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - A Macon man is in custody following the reopening of a cold case into a man's murder in 2004.

Our top story tonight at 11: a suspect in a cold case from 17 years ago is behind bars.

39-year-old terrance dean was arrested after a positive dna match to the 2004 homicide of then 36-year-old michael glover.

Dean was taken into custody at a home on nelson street around noon on friday.

He's charged with