Cassie Scerbo’s 80’s Themed Birthday Celebration Benefitting Boo2Bullying

Http://www.maximotv.com || Cassie Scerbo, Sharna Burgess, Elissa Kapneck, Lindsey Shaw, Nick C.

Manning, Katie Welch, Kendall Long, Gleb Savchenko, Tara Reid, Jamie Miller, Jack Griffo & The Pretty Grit, Kelly Mi Li, Dominic Sherwood, Clementine Heath, Brittny Sugarman on the red carpet for Cassie Scerbo’s 80’s themed birthday celebration benefitting Boo2Bullying held at Rafi Lounge in Malibu, California USA on March 30, 2021 || "This video is available for editorial licensing, broadcast tv, all media and worldwide use" || ©MaximoTV