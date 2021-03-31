Met Commissioner: Some Clapham vigil critics spoke without knowing the facts

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick says some people spoke out about policing in the immediate aftermath of the Clapham Common vigil “without knowing the facts”.She told the BBC Radio 4's Today programme: “I think there are two things that come out of this report about the immediate aftermath.“The first is that people in public life, people in responsible positions, should stop and think before they judge, whoever they may be.”