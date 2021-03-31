Selection Of Finalists For Bird Photographer of the Year 2021

These are a selection of the finalists of the prestigious Bird Photographer of the Year 2021 Photo Competition.

With species from around the world, the shortlist offers a stunning look at birdlife across the planet.

Highlights range from a face-off between a white-tailed sea eagle and fox in Japan, to a nuthatch landing in a garden in Solihull, UK.

Will Nicholls, director - Bird Photographer of the Year, explains: “This year we saw an incredible 22,000 entries into the competition, with images coming in from all over the world.

The standard of photography was incredibly high, and the diversity in different species was great to see.

Now the judges are going to have a tough time deciding the winner of the competition!” Winners are announced 1st September 2021, and the next contest opens later that month.