I Got Meningitis At 15 - But Refuse To Hide My Scars | SHAKE MY BEAUTY

A PARALYMPIAN is sharing her scars with the world in the hope of inspiring body confidence.

Veronica Plebani, 24, from Bologna, Italy, contracted an acute case of bacterial meningitis when she was 15.

The virus left her body, particularly her arms and legs, severely scarred and impaired.

The doctor also had to amputate most of Veronica’s fingers and both of her feet.

Veronica, who spent years hiding her scars, told Truly: “My scars are my body and my body is me.” When Veronica first contracted meningitis, she had a high fever and bruising all over her body.

“It felt like I was burning from the inside out,” she explained.

Afterwards, it took a while for Veronica to feel confident showing her scars and getting used to people who would stare.

She has since opened up on social media because she believes people need to get used to seeing diverse bodies.

“The reaction was beautiful and super powerful to me,” she said.

Veronica, a lifelong athlete, thought she’d have to leave her passion for sport behind when she was in the hospital.

However, despite all odds, she has taken her athletic talent to a new level.

“I couldn’t see all of the opportunities my body could still give me,” she admitted.

“But I came to understand my body is still amazing.” Veronica soon began swimming after leaving hospital and is going to her third paralympic games, something she says is her greatest achievement.

“Swimming helped me with my confidence,” she said.

“In the water I have no limits.” Social: https://www.instagram.com/veronicayoko/