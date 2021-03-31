Ships That Took Another Route Around Africa May Not Arrive Quicker as Suez Canal Blockage Resumes
Ships That Took Another Route Around Africa May Not Arrive Quicker as Suez Canal Blockage Resumes

The Suez Canal blockage led to 27 ships deciding to reroute round the southern tip of Africa, but the maneuver will most likely not save them any time.

Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.