Should the San Francisco 49ers Draft Justin Fields?

Justin Fields became the latest quarterback to impress at a pro day, as the QB out of Ohio State wowed with his 4.44 40-yard dash time.
So, should the San Francisco 49ers take Fields with the third pick in the upcoming NFL Draft?
Justin Fields became the latest quarterback to impress at a pro day, as the QB out of Ohio State wowed with his 4.44 40-yard dash time.
So, should the San Francisco 49ers take Fields with the third pick in the upcoming NFL Draft?
Justin Fields remains a wild card. He did not hurt himself on Tuesday. As expected, he became a blur in his 40-yard dash, clocking..
Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers are unlikely to have moved up to the number three overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to..