Protesters angry at President Jair Bolsonaro's decision to force the resignation of his defense minister, as well as his handling of the pandemic, have gathered in Sao Paulo.

Bolsonaro is now facing the biggest crisis of his presidency, experts say, with his approval rating plummeting and threats of impeachment circulating anew.

Video filmed on March 31 shows demonstrators taking part in the protest.