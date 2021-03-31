Florida preacher prays for 'Satan Shoes' rapper Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X has stirred up quite a controversy, teaming up with boutique art collective MSCHF to release a pair of Nike's Air Max 97 that has already sold out of the 666 pairs made available to promote h

Lil Nas X has stirred up quite a controversy, teaming up with boutique art collective MSCHF to release a pair of Nike's Air Max 97 that has already sold out of the 666 pairs made available to promote his new song, " Montero (Call Me By Your Name)." In a widely shared clip filmed on Sunday (March 28) in Gainesville, Florida pastor Jentezen Franklin prayed for Lil Nas X and the influence he has.

"Lil Nas X is doubling down on his demonic imagery," Franklin said.

LIl Nas X, who is gay, has said that because Christians have condemned him to hell for his sexuality, he hopes they stay angry at him.

The day after the controversial video, in which the rapper is giving the devil a lapdance, he responded to the backlash with a post saying, "I spent my entire teenage years hating myself because of the s**t y'all preached would happen to me because i was gay," he wrote.

"So i hope u are mad, stay mad, feel the same anger you teach us to have towards ourselves." In a lawsuit filed Monday, Nike accuses MSCHF Product Studio, Inc.

Of trademark infringement over the designer's 666 pairs of modified Nike sneakers made in collaboration with the "Old Town Road" singer.

All 666 pairs sold out Monday (March 29).

MSCHF has not responded to repeated requests for comment about the lawsuit.

In its complaint, Nike asked the court to order MSCHF to "permanently stop" fulfilling orders for the "unauthorized" Lil Nas X Satan Shoes.

The lawsuit notes that social media users have threatened to boycott Nike over the controversial shoes.