Doctors encouraged by Pfizer vaccine on teens

The news from Pfizer and how its vaccine worked with kids as young as 12 is just what doctors have been hoping for.

ARE YOUNG AS 12 WAS JUST WHATDOCTORS SEEM TO HAVE BEENHOPING FOR.

913“EXPECTING ITIS ONE THING SEEING IT ISANOTHER THIS IS GOOD NEWS” DRKARTIK CHERABUDDI AT THEUNIVERSTY OF FLORIDA SPOKE TOME OVER ZOOM FROM GAINESVILLE.IN A SMALL TRIAL OF JUST OVERTWO THOUSAND VOLUNTEERS AGE 12TO 15 - PFIZERTHE VACCINE PROVED TO BE 100PERCENT EFFECTIVE IN STOPPINGCOVID AND WITH SIDE EFFECTSSIMILAR TO ADULTS.

940“ITHINK THE FIRST STEP IS ITGIVES THE OPPORTUNITY TOVACCINATE KIDS WITH OTHERMEDICAL CONDITIONS LIKE A KIDWITH A CONDITION WHO MIGHT BEAT HIGH RISK THAN OTHERS, KIDSWITH CHILDHOOD CANCERS, ANDDIABETES” THOSE VACCINATIONSCOULD LIKELY START BEFORESCHOOL STARTS NEXT FALLÃASTHE DATA FROM PFIZER NOWLIKELY WILL LEAD TO A REQUESTFOR EMERGENCY APPROVALÃOTHERVACCINE MANUFACTURESÃSUCH ASMODERNAÃARE ALSO IN TRIALSWITH YOUNG TEENSÃDR DAVIDDODSON IS AN INFECTIOUSDISEADE SPECIALIST IN WESTPALM BEACHÃ227“I THINK THEMAIN POINT IS IN KIDS THEINCIDENCE OF DISEASE IS LOWAND ONCE IN A WHILE KIDS GETREALLY SICK BUT MOSTLY NOT,THE IMPORTANT THING IS THEYHAD TO DEMONSTRATE SAFETYBECAUSE THATGOING TO SELL THE VACCINE TOPEOPLE TO KNOW THEYHURTING THEIR KIDS” SINECCHILDREN CAN SPREAD COVID -EVENTUALLY GETTING CHILDRENVACCINATED HE SAYSÃIS THEQUICKEST PATH TO GETTING BACKTO NORMAL IN WPB, MS, WPTVNC