South Vermillion TV News

Today i went to south vermillion high school in clinton, indiana.

I learned how a school youtube livestream channel for sports and music events has turned into a daily news show!

Pk} [take pkg outcue: we cant have duration:1:28] the covid-19 pandemic led the way to a positive opportunity for south vermillion high school students.

A tv media class was introduced earlier this year.

David basan is the teacher of the course and says it is a great opportunity for the students.

"its another aspect they can put on their resume and if its something they enjoy they can pursue a profession" students come together at the start of each school day..

And create their very own newscast.

The show includes general news, sports, weather, and even a joke of the day!

[notes:leave key up for full sot] "why cant a nose be 12 inches long then it would be a foot."

The students are learning a variety of skills including how to use different software and editing programs..

On camera presentation, and leadership skills.

Many students don't get opportunities like this until they get to college.

Its really fun coming in everyday and being on the news and going to homeroom and everyones like woah where is the news at today, did you guys do the news?"

This class is one of the many career technical education classes the school offers.

However, mr. basan says the state legislation is trying to cut the funding for some c-t-e programs like this one in the near future.

"these are programs that kids can use programs that kids can use and further their career make a career out of it and to get this start is just such a plus for them and that funding cut is something we cant have."

If you want to support local c-t-e programs like this one..

Mr. basan is encouraging you to reach out to the state legislators..

Mr. basan is encouraging you to reach out to the state legislators..

And tell them how important these classes are for young students

