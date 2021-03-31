Parishes Awarded Money for Flood Mitigation

Flooding is a very large concern...especially for coastal parishes.....but some communities are getting help thanks to newly awarded funding...storm track1's meteorologist cory smith explains.

"in certain parts of acadiana i's not a question of if it will flood but when.

For this very reason the state of louisiana has set out to receive funding to help with flood mitigation.

On march 23rd governor jon bel edwards announced that 15 parishes would be receiving a sum of 163 million dollars as part of the louisiana watershed initiative.

This includes several local parishes including vermillion parish which will see 2 projects funded.

District 14 representative chad vallo says this flooding has been a very important issue for his district for a while."it has always been a concern and has always been something that was addressed.

You know it is very very disheartening when you have a close friend who is calling you constantly telling you "the water is 3 inches away; the water is 2 inches away" from getting in his/her house.

Naturally, everybody especially in those areas that are prone to flood are looking for some kind of help that would somewhat prevent this or at least let the water get out much quicker."the mermentau basin inundation relief project which is the larger project for the parish is still in early phases with no time table for completion as of right now.from lafayette 'm storm track 15 meteorologist cory smith."

